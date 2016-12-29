Fine of Rs 70 lakh imposed against new ghantagadi contractors

Nashik: As ghantagadi contractors failed to operationalise total 206 new ghantagadis from December 20, despite work order for new ghantagadi contract, a fine of Rs. 70 lakh was imposed against them in last eight days. Meanwhile, entries of 131 vehicles were registered on

Nashik Municipal Corporation had asked contractors to operationalise 206 new ghantagadis to collect waste. Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna had issued orders to impose a fine of Rs. 10000 per vehicle per day if contractors failed to operationalise new

The contractors failed to operationalise minimum 100 vehicles on the first day. They started to operationalise the vehicles phasewise after RTO department passed them. As GT Control Company had operationalised only 30 vehicles in eight days in New Nashik and Panchavati area, it had to pay a huge fine. As contractors failed to operationalise the vehicles in the given period, the NMC administration had issued a letter to contractor companies to give clarification about this. Accordingly, some contractors had sent their clarifications in writing to the health department.

Entries of the vehicles is made daily in CCTV control cell at the health department through the GPS system. Entries of only 131 vehicles, out of the total 206 vehicles were made on Tuesday. Entries of 29 vehicles were registered in Nashik Road division and 28 vehicles in Nashik east division. Entries of 19 vehicles were registered in Satpur division and 25 vehicles in Nashik west division. Entries of 20 vehicles were registered in Panchavati division, whereas entries of 10 vehicles were registered in New Nashik division.

As 75 vehicles have not still been operationalised, action against contractor companies is going on.

Meanwhile, contractors complained with officials that there was delay in operationalising the new ghantagadis due to some corporators. Some corporators took new ghantagadis in their possession forcefully for many hours during inauguration of the vehicles in their wards. As a result, there was

