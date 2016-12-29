10th ISDSI International Conference inaugurated

Nashik: Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha yesterday inaugurated the 10th ISDSI International Conference, being organised by MET’s Institute of Management, Bhujbal Knowledge City, Nashik in association with Indian Sub-Continental Decision Science Institute (ISDSI). Dr. E B Khedkar (VC – Dr. Ajinkya D Y Patil Univerisity, Pune), Dr. Bhimraya Metri (Dean – L&T Institute of Project Mgmt) and Dr. B V Sangavikar (Dean-Mangement Faculty, SPPU & President-AIMS) were also present. This conference is based on the theme of “Global Sustainability: A Path for Glocalization”. It will continue till December 30.

MET-MBA director Dr. Nilesh Berad welcomed all the guests, dignitaries and participants who have come all the ways from distance places and explained the main purpose of international conference with ISDSI.

Three-Day will be full of panel discussion, workshops, research paper presentations by renown professors, research scholars belonging to different organizations.

Delegation of various international reputed industrialists, business tycoons, academicians, research scholars, students have participated in this ‘Knowledge Kumbhthon’.

More than 150 research papers, articles, case studies, reviews from America, United Kingdom, Finland, New Zealand, France, Germany and other countries of the world are received.

The participants will present their research papers before the subject matter experts (SMEs). Various latest trends, models, management practices in terms of global sustainability will be discussed, shared and verified based on the Indian business context.

Minister Upendra Kushwah said, “The central government has taken various initiatives to foster the culture of innovation and creativity for sustainable and secure growth.

It should consider the overall welfare of all the stakeholders like business, society, families, local community etc. The campaigns like Digital India have focused on waste management projects.

Huge cost can be saved in terms of time and money.” In addition, the role of youths is detrimental to increase on a larger scale.

Dr. E. B. Khedkar in his speech pointed the crucial need to link the huge gap between globalization and localization.

A developing country like India with the large population needs massive reforms in the field of agriculture, food processing industry, infrastructure development, quality education, health etc. One hand, globalization has opened the many opportunities through E-commerce, Internet of Things (IoT).

It’s time to study the international management practices and apply them in the Indian business context based on feasibility.

Dr. Bhimraya Metri shared his insightful experience from project management perspectives. The accurate use of natural resources and search for non-traditional resources like solar energy is the need of time.

Ecosystem, environment protection, conservation and transplantation to the next generation for secure future must be taken into account.

Overall, the inauguration of International Conference successfully launched the ‘Kumbhthon of Knowledge’.

Various directors, principals, department heads, senior professors, academicians, research fellows, students of different institutes both in India and abroad were present during the occasion.