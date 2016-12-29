Sports day held at St Lawrence high school

Nashik : A fun and exciting mini sports day was organized for the students of class 1st, 2nd and 3rd at St. Lawrence High School and Junior College on different days.

In the prelude to the final races, children were given opportunity to participate in various exciting races like Candle in the Cake, Squeeze the Sponge, Hurdle race and many more.

The winners of these races then competed against each other on the final day.

The competitors were heartily cheered by their classmates and parents. Games were organized even for parents to make it even more engaging and interesting.