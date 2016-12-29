NMC to appoint advisory agency for survey

Nashik: Considering need of a survey while preparing estimates for various works, NMC administration has decided to appoint an advisory agency for survey works of the town planning department.

A proposal asking for the appointment of an agency for next five years and making provision of Rs. 5 crore in NMC budget has been included in agenda of upcoming General Body Meeting.

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna ordered the assistant director (town planning) to float tenders for appointment of the advisory agency for next five years.

Considering earlier expenditure (Rs. 3 cr per year) for preparation of estimates of various works and price hike in future, expenditure of Rs. 5 crore (approx. per year) has been fixed for this work.

The town planning department has to make survey for demarcation for construction of DP roads, demarcation for construction of wall compound around open space, measurement of open space area for construction of water tank, measurement and demarcation of reserved land as per shown in DP plan and report, installation of high-mast poles and signals, to conduct survey for DP roads and squares, to fix areas that come under DP road for permission of construction.

This provision has been made as per Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Rule and provision for this will has to be made under title to conduct survey in the budget, mentions the proposal.

The NMC administration had conducted tender process for survey work of the town planning department and appointed H T Jadhav and Associate as advisor agency.

A proposal to make provision of Rs. 90 lakh has been included by the administration in agenda of the GBM till March 2017. This agency will conduct the survey for next five years.