Horizonites shine in RED FM competition

Nashik : The students of Horizon Academy had won the prizes for performing arts like dance and singing in the interschool cultural competitions organised by Radio channel RED FM.

200 students from 15 school around the city appeared for the first audition round.

From 63 finalists, 2 students of Horizon Academy – Swanandi Walzade and Sawani Nair received the first and second prize respectively for their solo dance performances.

They received attractive trophies and certificate for their achievements.

The management of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj has appreciated the performer students.