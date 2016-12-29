29thannual sports extravaganza held at Fravashi Academy

Nashik : Sports and athletics have been an integral part of Fravashi Academy for years immemorial. Keeping up the tradition, this year too, the school playground was filled with great zeal, excitement and frolicsome atmosphere, as the school celebrated its 29th Annual Sports Meet.

Marking the commencement of the grand event, the students of Std IX stood Guard of Honour to welcome the chief guest Tirupati Kakade, Additional SP, Deputy Director Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik.

A feast for the eyes was the splendid performance of the march past parade by the four houses honouring the flag which was followed by the oath taking ceremony.

The students mesmerized the audience with their energetic performances displaying a wide array of colourful and reverberant events such as drills and dances, races and relays, rope and pole mallakhambh.

In his address Tirupati Kakade emphasized on the importance of sports in a child’s life. He appreciated the school team for their excellent efforts in training the students.

The meet ended with the prize distribution ceremony. The Red House made a clean sweep by bagging the Overall Championship Trophy, the March Past Trophy and the Trophy for the leading House in the inter house tournaments.

Ratan Luth, in his keynote address, appreciated the enthralling performances and hard work put up by all our students and the teachers and applauded them for making the event a huge success.