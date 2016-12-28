Rs 5.5 lakh found in bank account of Nagre

Nashik: Police have started inquiry into bank accounts of Chhabu Nagre who has been arrested in connection with fake notes worth crores of rupees in denominations of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500. Cash amount of Rs. 5.57 lakh was found in three bank accounts yesterday, sources informed. Police got information about the colleague who was helping Nagre in printing the fake notes and are trying to trace him.

After searching residences of the suspects, police are searching their bank accounts. They have sealed three bank accounts of Nagre. Out of three bank accounts, one bank account has Rs. 5.5 lakh, whereas cash amount of around Rs. 7500 was found in another bank account. Action regarding the third bank account was going on till late in the night. Details about it were not available when last reports came in. Like

Out of three bank accounts, one bank account has Rs. 5.5 lakh, whereas cash amount of around Rs. 7500 was found in another bank account. Action regarding the third bank account was going on till late in the night. Details about it were not available when last reports came in. Like

Action regarding the third bank account was going on till late in the night. Details about it were not available when last reports came in. Like Nagre, information about bank accounts of other suspects is also being taken, informed DCP Shrikant Dhivre.

Nashik police had seized fake notes having face value of Rs. 1.35 cr from the suspects on Friday night. They had a plan to exchange these notes with new notes on commission basis. During police

During police investigation it had come to light that mastermind Chhabu Nagre was printing fake notes in a room behind Awesome beauty parlour at Khutvadnagar. They seized a printer, ink bottles, paper cutter and other note printing material from his house.

They seized a printer, ink bottles, paper cutter and other note printing material from his house.

Chhabu Nagre was involved in printing of the fake notes, whereas Ramrao Patil and other suspects would look for customers to give fake notes to on commission.

Meanwhile, police got information about another accomplice who was helping Chhabu Nagre in printing the fake notes with the help of a printer and they are looking for him. He is likely to have technical knowledge about

He is likely to have technical knowledge about printing of notes, stated the police sources.