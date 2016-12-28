‘Traffic marshals’ appointed on Mumbai-Agra highway

Nashik : Considering rising mishaps on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik city area in recent days and frequent traffic jams, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has come forward to help Nashik city police. It has appointed ‘traffic marshals’ in Nashik city area for traffic regulation on the highway. The work of the city police has become much easier with this.

In last some years, many mishaps have taken place on the stretch from Lekhanagar to Hotel Jatra on the Mumbai-Agra highway. 59 citizens have lost their lives in these. Hundreds of people have been seriously injured. Though some traffic has been diverted to

Though some traffic has been diverted to flyover, there are traffic jams below the flyover at major squares.

It is difficult for elderly citizens and small children to cross the road in some areas.

Nashikites have been facing inconvenience due to shortage of city police personnel for regulation of traffic. On this backdrop, D P Jain and Company, which is looking after maintenance of the Mumbai-Agra highway in some parts of the city, has deployed its ‘traffic marshals’ for help of the city police after NHAI approval.

The Company has deployed as many as 30 ‘traffic marshals’ on the stretch from Lekhanagar to Hotel Jatra since December 16, 2016.

Two ‘traffic marshals’ have been deployed at large squares, whereas a single ‘traffic marshal’ has been deployed at small squares.

It has fixed the eligibility criteria for the ‘traffic marshals’ as SSC passed. They have been appointed on honorarium basis.

While appointing the ‘traffic marshals’ priority has been given to social activists in respective areas who are helping the police during mishaps.

Primary training is being given to these ‘traffic marshals’ about the works to do in absence of traffic cops. City police had held discussions with the concerned contractor Company to give training to these ‘traffic marshals’.

The Police Commissioner gave his nod for this and training will be given phasewise. Dark green jackets have been given to the ‘traffic marshals’ who are working currently and a torch having red and green light has been given to them for traffic regulation.

Responsibilities like helping women, senior citizens and small children in crossing the highway safely, regulating traffic in absence of traffic cops to prevent traffic jams, helping the injured in mishaps and informing police if there is any mishap have been handed over to these ‘traffic marshals’.

With this it will be easier for the traffic cops to regulate traffic and Nashikites will also get a relief with this.