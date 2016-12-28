State Lokayukta seeks report about irregularities in JnNURM works

NASHIK: Taking note of the complaint of alleged irregularities worth Rs. 225 crore in the works done under the Centre’s Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM), the state Lokayukta has ordered Nashik Municipal Corporation to table a report about these works.

Founder of Godavari Nagri Seva Samiti, Devang Jani in his complaint with the state Lokayukta on November 30, 2016 alleged that there were irregularities worth Rs. 225 crore in the development works done under central government’s JnNURM scheme.

A letter mentioning that the Lokayutka has sought explanation from NMC for this was sent to Jani.

The NMC has now to send a report about concerned works to the Lokayukta as per the complaint.

He drew attention to a difference between the estimated cost and completion cost. There is difference of Rs. 22.91 crore between approved cost for underground sewage scheme phase I and completion cost, whereas there is difference of Rs. 7.25 crore between approved cost for water supply scheme and completion cost.

There is difference of Rs. 13.02 crore between approved cost for solid waste management and completion cost.

There is difference of Rs. 15.56 crore between approved cost for rainwater management and completion cost, Jani claimed. The works related to Godavari river front development and ghat improvement and beautification scheme had not been done as per approved DPR. Development works in the scheme have not been completed yet.

As per condition laid down in the scheme, central government was to give 50% fund, whereas state government had to give 20% fund and the NMC had to spend 30% fund. The estimated cost of the scheme was Rs. 170.72 crore, but the NMC had used funds amounting to Rs. 296.55 crore to pay contractors’ bills without any approval. With this,

With this, additional amount of Rs. 125.74 crore was spent unnecessarily, Jani stated in his complaint.

This is a serious matter. Nashikites did not get basic facilities due to these irregularities. Godavari had witnessed a flood this year due to the irregularities in rainwater drainage scheme and underground sewage scheme.

As a result, 70% of Nashik city was under water, Jani mentioned further in his complaint.