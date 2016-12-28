MACCIA organises convention for traders

Nashik: Following the demonetisation decision, many changes have taken place in tax structure. Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture and director of Uma textiles at Ojhar, Kishan Kabra and his friends jointly organised a convention for traders at Nasiklub to inform and guide traders about changes and details of the new tax structure.

Vice president of MACCIA Santosh Mandlecha presided over the convention. In his introductory speech he mentioned that MACCIA is preserving its unique identity, as it is working for traders’ problems since its formation. MACCIA is organising various programmes at district, taluka and village level to create awareness among the traders about taxes and laws. Someshwar Kabra informed about how to resolve difficulties being faced by the traders.

A booklet having information about cashless transactions by Kabra was also released. Kishan Kabra thanked all the guests and traders. In the first session, tax advisor

In the first session, tax advisor Dr. Vinayak Govilkar provided his guidance about how to overcome law related difficulties. Chairman of MACCIA tax committee and renowned sales tax advisor Satish Boob, HDFC bank manager Shyamrao Thombre and Pranav Gandhi guided the traders in second session.

Information about bar code and close circuit was also given to the traders. More than 200 traders took benefit of the guidance by experts.