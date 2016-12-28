Reach party’s work to every household: Aditya Thackeray

Nashik : No one can predict about future decisions at political level and it is also not known who will get candidature.

Considering this, every activist should meet the people and campaign about the party, urged chief of Shiv Sena youth wing Aditya Thackeray.

He paid individual visits to Shiv Sena branches in 11 wards on the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections and interacted with booth chiefs, branch chiefs and young activists.

He took information about boothwise planning, political scene and campaigning. Thackeray visited party branches in ward no. 31, ward no. 24, ward no. 28, ward no. 18, ward no. 1, ward no. 4, ward no. 8, ward no. 14, ward no. 7, ward no. 10 and ward no. 13.

He on the occasion stated that young Shiv Sena activists should take up responsibilities for upcoming elections. Usage of social media is on the rise currently.

Activists should form whatsapp groups boothwise and wardwise and send information about the projects being undertaken by the party and the works done by party corporators and office bearers among groups to make people aware about these, Thackeray urged.

Aditya Thackeray who arrived in the city on Monday performed bhoomipoojan of various development works and inaugurated the works which have been completed.

He also inaugurated a new administrative building of Nashik taluka Panchayat Samiti on Trimbakeshwar Road. Minister of State for Rural Development Dada Bhuse, ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale, MP Hemant Godse and other Shiv Sena office bearers cut the red ribbon to throw the building open in service of the people.

People will be benefitted by this state-of-the-art building and it is praiseworthy that this building has been completed in the regime of Shiv Sena, said Aditya Thackeray.

Shiv Sena group leader Pravin Jadhav, Shiv Sena deputy leader Adesh Bandekar, MLA Yogesh Gholap, metropolitan chief Ajay Boraste, corporator Sudhakar Badgujar, Dutta Gaikwad, district youth wing chief Deepak Datir, ZP CEO Milind Shambharkar and other office bearers were also present.