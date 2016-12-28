G.K. Quiz Competition held at GVIS

NASHIK: S. M. Education Foundation on the occasion of 2nd “Brainwave” school festival conducted an Inter-House Quiz competition at Global Vision International School (GVIS).

Roshini Mohabansi & Veronica Parge were invited as judges for the competition quiz it is began with the introduction by the quiz master and contestants from each team.

Students were very confident for the participation and Every round was a mixed bag with questions were very difficult, tricky, including currents affairs from sports, language, vocabulary, science, history, current affairs famous quotes, etc testing each aspect of the educational knowledge. It was a very tough competition among the teams.

The students answered the question very tactfully, quickly and confidently. The questions put forth to the teams were intriguing, exciting and made the audience go “Aah” and clap when the teams answered correctly.

The competition ensured that the teams minutely read every detail in the newspapers of the week gone by.

Every one clapped and cheered for the ecstatic winning team.

The coordinator for the program Mayuri Deore & Asha Gowardhane conducted the quiz in a very interactive way and the teams participated with great enthusiasm.

The Secretary of the school Shanshank Manerikar appreciated the whole organising team and said the competition was very tough.

However, this type of competitions will help students to be up-to-date on general knowledge, in their subjects and current affairs and help students to become better persons.

The Director of the School Vijayalaxmi Manerikar also added her views on the competition, saying the competition was aimed at developing the knowledge and excellence base among the students through healthy competition.