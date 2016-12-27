Note ban decision: Oppn leader Vikhe-Patil demands white paper

Nashik: Central government took a decision to ban notes in denomination of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 and is now strongly supporting it. Following this decision, average people suffered the most.

The period to deposit old notes will end soon. Government should bring out a white paper on outcomes of the decision, demanded state opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, yesterday.

Following the demonetisation, government took many decisions and made many changes in them. Government took as many as 58 changed decisions, informed Vikhe-Patil in a media briefing and cited many examples to prove this.

The Prime Minister is fooling the people by urging them to go cashless. Government has declared draw of lots schemes to promote cashless transactions.

Earlier, BJP fooled people with its slogan to bring ‘acche din’. BJP now thinks people are fools by declaring it will deposit Rs. 15 lakh each in bank accounts of the poor.

With demonetisation decision, it forced 99% people to suffer, to bring out black money from 1% people, he said.

If government wants to make transactions cashless, why then is it printing notes worth Rs. 15 lakh crore, asked Vikhe-Patil to slam government’s cashless policy.

Has the government provided electricity in villages for implementation of the cashless policy? There are still no banks in around 4.5 lakh villages. How can cashless transactions be possible there? Farmers, labourers and poor people will suffer due to this, he stated.

Do not do politics over memorials of great personalities, said Vikhe-Patil, criticising the state government’s attempt to take credit for the Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial in the Arabian sea. Congress never did politics over memorials, he added.

Criminal cases will have to be filed against government, if there is no normalcy after Dec 31, said Vikhe-Patil.