Wardwise NMC provisional voters lists declared

Nashik : The wardwise provisional voters lists have been declared for upcoming municipal elections in 2017 as per directives by the State Election Commission. These lists have been published on the website of Nashik Municipal Corporation. Names of voters who registered their names during voter re-inspection drive have not been included in them yet and supplementary voters lists have also not been included.

Meanwhile, ward no. 13 has highest 54,381 voters, whereas ward no. 10 has lowest 22,493 voters.

Separate wardwise voters lists have been prepared for the upcoming municipal elections. The voters lists which have been prepared for the state assembly election have been divided wardwise. For this, the State Election Commission had declared the programme recently to prepare the

voters lists again. The state assembly wise voters lists, declared by the State Election Commission were divided on September 16 in the first phase and have been prepared thereafter. The State Election Commission had used 'true voter mobile app' for the first time to prepare the

voters lists. Voters residing on the boundaries of newly prepared wards were verified with the help of mobile app through these tablets and data was sent to the State Election Commission. Following

Following green signal by the SEC, the wardwise provisional lists have been published on the NMC website.

Ward no. 13 has highest number of voters and has 22,076 female voters and 23,305 male voters. Ward no. 14 is on second position. It has 19,186 female voters and 20,615 male voters. Ward no. 10 has

Ward no. 10 has lowest number of voters with 22,493.

There are 10,075 female voters and 12,418 male voters. The number of male voters in ward no. 19 is 11,971 and it is lowest compared to other wards.

The names of those voters who were registered under voter reinspection drive in jurisdiction of NMC are not included in them.

These voters lists have been declared for information of the citizens. The Central Election Commission will declare the final lists state assembly wise, including names of voters who registered their names under the voter reinspection drive, on January 5, 2017.

The provisional divisionwise voters lists will be declared on January 12 after dividing these lists. Citizens can raise objections over them. After hearing over these objections, final wardwise voters lists will be declared on January 21.