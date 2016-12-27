Pingale remanded to judicial custody

Nashik : Current chairman of Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee and former MP Devidas Pingale was produced by police in the district and sessions court. The court remanded him to judicial custody. As a result, he has been shifted to the central prison.

Pingale has been arrested by the anti-corruption bureau for misappropriation of the Rs. 57 lakh, which was meant to be paid to the employees. As

As term of his police custody expired on Sunday, he was produced in the district and sessions court.

In his argument, district public prosecutor Adv. Ajay Misar stated that the security vault ordered by Pingale had been found in a godown.

He demanded a 7-day police custody to Pingale so the vault could be opened and the Rs. 4.78 crore, which was withdrawn from Nashik Road branch of the district bank, seized.

Defence lawyer Adv. M Y Kale countered this by saying that the prosecution had taken five-day custody earlier for the same reason.

Pingale had fully cooperated with police in this period. Inspection of all his residences and properties has been completed and no objectionable material was found in them. It is an injustice that police custody is being demanded for the same reason again.

The safe has no connection with this matter. Pingale had given in writing that as the key could not be found, it could be broken open, Adv. Kale informed the court. When asked about this, the ACB gave information about the investigation, but the court was not satisfied with this.

Instead it ordered information about the employees whose statements had been recorded to be presented and declined police custody.

Pingale will file a bail plea soon, his lawyer made it clear.

Meanwhile, Adv. Kale had filed an application to admit Pingale to the district civil hospital for diabetes and his injured foot, but the court rejected this application by stating that treatment can be done in the hospital at the central prison too.