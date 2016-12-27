Horizonites win battle of knowledge

Nashik : The students of Horizon Academy won the Interschool General Knowledge Quiz competition organised by Knowledge Hours.

The competition was held at CMCS College. Total 22 schools from all over the city had participated for the same.

Out of which 5 schools were selected for the final round. The students of Horizon Academy State Board and ICSE Board won the first and third prize accordingly.

The team of students is as follows: State Board Section – Vedika Phadol, Sanika Mahajan, Sumant Rakibe, Abhishek Kale and ICSE Section – Siddhesh Suryawanshi, Manthan Tambat, Aditya Galankar, Aditya Mundada.

The prize distribution ceremony was chaired by Shrimant Mane, editor of daily Sakal. The management of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj congratulated the achiever students, Principal, headmistress and staff for spreading awareness of general knowledge.