A true leader is one who knows how to navigate in the dark: Dr Bhanose

Nashik: “Your first and foremost job as a leader is to take charge of your own energy and then help to orchestrate the energy of those around you.

Average leaders raise the bar on themselves; good leaders raise the bar for others; great leaders inspire others to raise their own bar,” thus expressed industrial kirtankar and management guru Dr. Sandip Bhanose.

MEETRA (Maharashtra Environmental Engineering Training and Research Academy) Nashik had organised a special workshop on “Developing Personality to Face Challenges” for senior government officials from Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and ground survey department. Officials from various parts of the state were present for the workshop.

Dr. Sandip Bhanose covered various topics like, personality traits and types, attitudinal changes, ego management, managing time and managing stress, positive thinking, goal setting and facing the challenges.

S G Kalike (director) inaugurated the workshop. Dr Bhanose was welcomed by B S Ahire (dy. director).

Workshop was coordinated by Sanjay Surwade, deputy engineer and training manager. Programme was compered by Prashant Kulkarni.

Vote of thanks was proposed by Shilpa Bobade. Rushikesh Bhalerao, Nitin Ingole, Chandrakala Wankhede, Anant Kulkarni, Bharat Katkar, Mrs. Mudliyar and many more attended the workshop.