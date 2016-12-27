Christmas celebrated at Wisdom High & Little Wonders

Nashik: Christmas was celebrated with full fervour at Wisdom, High International School, wherein Christmas crib decoration created the right spirit for the occasion and a photo display board was an added attraction.

Children were given different themes to make more participative and asked to be dressed accordingly.

The jolly dear Santa visited every classroom, handing out goodies like, cakes and chocolates to every child. Children sang carols and performed as well to express their joy. It was merry time all the way.

Array of little boys and girls attired in colourful gowns, capes, robes and suits assembled in Little Wonders International with jovial Santa who intermingled with children and wished everybody a very happy Christmas.

The group of teachers sang carols which filled the atmosphere with Christmas spirit. The message of love, brotherhood and service to humanity was put across in the right spirit.

It was indeed a very joyful atmosphere all around and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the celebration of Christmas.