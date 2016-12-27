3-day int’l conference by MET begins tomorrow

Nashik: MET’s Institute of Management, Bhujbal Knowledge City, Nashik in association with ISDSI has organized a three-day international conference on ‘Glocalization: A Path to Global Sustainability’ from December 28 to 30 at its Nashik campus.

The international conference has been organised with an aim to create a knowledge-sharing platform on international level for corporate experts, professionals, businessmen, entrepreneurs, academicians, consultants, management gurus in order to discuss, brainstorm, verify the universal truths and recommend result-oriented, practical, working solutions which are beneficial to the society, business, employees, customers and all the stakeholders from secure and stable growth perspective.

The govt of India has appealed to corporate firms, institutions and citizens of the nation for a sustainability drive. Some of these are Digital India, Cashless Economy, Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, Net-banking and so on.

The experts will brainstorm on ‘E-commerce, Information and Communication Technology, Green Marketing, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Energy Efficiency, Waste Project Management, Organizational Reforms, Public Private Partnership (PPP) models etc.

Their feasibility, strategic planning, revenue generation, compliance, policy reviews will also be taken into account.

More than 100 research papers, articles, review reports and case studies have been received for the international conference from USA, UK and other countries of the world including India.

They will be presented before the panel of subject matter experts (SMEs). Finally, the best short-listed research papers will be published in a renowned journal with ISSN code.

Hence, it will prove to be a golden opportunity to interact with the management gurus. MET-MBA director Dr. Nilesh Berad has appealed to people to be a part of such an international knowledge-sharing event.