St. Francis high school celebrates Christmas

Nashik: Joyous celebration of Christmas whirled the air with great enthusiasm at St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik.

The programme was embellished by the gracious presence of Sumita Sarkar, the principal correspondent of Times of India, pastor Prasad Rao and Mrs. Maria Rao, Mrs. Rekha Borisa – PTA member, Satish Satpute – PTA member and Neena Biswas – a well known singer.

The programme began with the holy prayer followed by the reading of sacred verses from the holy Bible.

A special prayer was said too. Melodies of sweet prayer songs were sung and enjoyed. All eminent guests were warmly welcomed with a welcome speech and a wonderful welcome song.

Kusuma Shetty, the headmistress of the school felicitated the guests. Christmas tableau which marks the birth of the Saviour was presented by the students in splendour.

Tiny tots of pre primary section cladding themselves as beautiful angels and as Santa Claus demonstrated on the stage and remained the centre of attraction. Preprimary students sand wonderful carol songs too.

Students of secondary section too sang melodies carol songs. The victorious musical band of the school had given a rocking performance on the stage.

The headmistress of the school read out chairman’s message to all the audience. In his address to the students, pastor Prasad Rao elaborated the reasons of Christmas celebration.

He explained the significance of Christmas. He offered his prayers for all on this occasion.

The PTA member – Satish Satpute appreciated all the participated and the teachers for arranging a wonderful programmme.

He extended his best wishes on the occasion of Christmas. Students from Std. VI to VIII presented a magnificent fancy dress show.

A classical dance performed by three girls was of worth appreciation. Ashish Ifraim of Std. X presented solo singing.

A group of girls as well as boys from Std. VI to VIII performed a hilarious dance performances one after the other.

A group of boys of Std. X, too, had given a rocking performance. The programme concluded with vote of thanks.