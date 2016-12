Nashik: Taekwondo and sports association of Nashik district has organised a free karate, taekwondo, self-defence, skating and yoga training for girls and women from today (Dec. 27).

The camp will be held at Navrang hall, Dindori Road, Panchavati, between 6.30 pm to 8 pm. It will continue till December 30. The association has urged that girls and women should take benefit of this camp in large numbers.