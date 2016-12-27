Seminar on ‘energy conservation’ held

Satpur: NIMA, the Institute of Engineers of India and Petroleum Conservation Research Association had jointly organised a seminar on ‘energy conservation’ at NIMA hall.

Vice president of the NIMA Mangesh Patankar, honorary secretary Uday Kharote, president of NIMA environment, health and safety committee Shrikant Bachhav, IEI chairman Manish Kothari, additional director of PCRA C Jaysurya and member of the NIMA environment, health and safety committee Girish Pagare were present on the dais.

Girish Pagare welcomed the guests. Mangesh Patankar reviewed the work done by the NIMA. Shrikant Bachhav informed about the motive behind organisation of the seminar. C Jaysurya informed about PCRA. Shrikant Bachhav proposed the vote of thanks.