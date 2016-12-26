‘Satpur Property Expo’ concludes; receives overwhelming response

Satpur: The ‘Satpur Property Expo’ which was organised by daily Deshdoot was formally concluded yesterday. This three-day Expo received a huge response from home seekers. Turnover worth crores of rupees witnessed in this Expo.

Citizens in large numbers visited the Expo on Sunday evening.

Daily Deshdoot had started the series of Property Expos from the ‘Satpur Property Expo’ last year. Followed by this, Property Expos were organised at New Nashik, Nashik Road, Panchavati and Indiranagar.

On the backdrop of current financial transformation in the country, daily Deshdoot has started second edition of the Property Expos. Five homes were sold in this three-day Expo and developers received queries from around 200-300 consumers.

AIMA president Rajendra Ahire, former NIMA president Dhananjay Bele, Innerwheel’s Prerna Bele, ABB workers union president Narendra Gurang, Pravin Patil, BJP’s Ramhari Sambherao, Pandurang Bodke, former NCP block chief Balasaheb Jadhav, former chairman of Laghu Udyog Bharati Viraj Lomate and Hitesh Poddar visited the Expo and interacted with stall holders.

As many as 4,000 citizens visited this Expo in last three days and took information about homes from the developers. Many prospective buyers visited the construction sites. Developers who participated in the Expo expressed their satisfaction over this project after they received overwhelming response by consumers.