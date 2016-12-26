Plan to exchange notes worth Rs 200 cr

Nashik: Police are getting many clues in the case of fake notes. It has come to light that there was a plan to exchange notes worth Rs. 200 crore through this racket.

Nashik police are conducting raids at Nashik, Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Mira-Bhayander to get more evidences. They seized all machineries related to printing of the fake notes from the residence of Chhabu Nagre.

Nashik police had seized fake notes having the face value of Rs. 1.35 crore from three four-wheelers on Friday night.

Chhabu Dagdu Nagre, Ramrao Tukaram Patil, Sandeep Sampatrao Saste, Ramesh Ganpat Pangarkar, Ishwar Mohanbhai Parmar, Rakesh Saroj Karkhur, Nilesh Satish Layse, Santosh Bhiva Gaikwad, Gautam Chandrakant Jadhav, Prabhakar Keval Ghate and Praveen Sanjayrao Mandhare were arrested by police in connection with this.

The suspects were trying to exchange fake scrapped notes in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 with new notes on commission basis.

During police investigation, it has come to light that former city chief of NCP youth wing Chhabu Nagre was printing the fake notes. Police seized two printers, two paper cutting machines and bottles of inks from his flat at Khutvadnagar.