Six shanties gutted at Ganjmal

Old Nashik: Six shanties gutted in Ganjmal slum area near Shalimar Chowk. Though there was no human casualty, material losses were worth lakhs of rupees.

The fire was brought under control with two NMC fire tenders and other three tenders.

It was understood that cause behind the fire was short circuit.

ire brigade personnel had to take lots of efforts to douse the fire due to narrow lane. After noticing the fire people nearby took people inside the shanties out immediately.

A huge mishap was averted as youths took LPG cylinders out of the shanties. Onlookers in large numbers were gathered there.

The fire brigade personnel were succeeded in dousing the fire after efforts for one hour. Household items of Achit Ganpatrao Paikrao, Akash Shrirang Kole, Jairam Uttam Shinde, Suresh Ganpatrao, Sunita Santosh Lehnar and Pintya Davande were completely gutted.

Music instruments purchased by Akash Kole a couple of days back were gutted.

He kept cash amount of Rs. 20000 inside his home, they also burned.