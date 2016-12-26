Chargesheet filed in KBC scam

Nashik: A case under Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act has been filed against directors and agents of KBC Multitrade Pvt Ltd. for duping the investors. The economic offences wing arrested 10 suspects in connection with this.

Director Bhausaheb Chavan, Aarti Chavan and other agents duped the investors for crores of rupees after luring them to give three-fold interest rate on their deposits. A

A chargesheet of 289 pages was filed by Nashik city economic offences wing in the court of special district and sessions judge S R Sharma.

Bhausaheb Chavan and his wife Aarti had formed KBC Multitrade Pvt. Ltd. at Adgaon and had duped investors by luring them to give attractive gifts and good returns on their investments. They had appointed agents for this. Relatives of Chavan couple had encouraged the investors to make

Company gave returns and gifts to the investors and agents to some period. As a result, there was increase in the number of investors.

As investors did not receiving returns after some period, they filed case against the Company at Adgaon police station on July 11, 2014.

Thereafter thousands of investors had filed cheating cases at Adgaon police station as well as at other police stations. The Chavan couple had fled to Singapore then.

Police had arrested director Bapusaheb Chhabu Chavan, Pankaj Rajaram Shinde, Sanjay Wamanrao Jagtap, Nanasaheb Chhabu Chavan, Sadhana Bapu Chavan, Bharati Mandlik

Shiledar and Kaushlya Sanjay Jagtap. Assets worth Rs. 80 crore were seized from them. The then Police Commissioner S Jagannathan was succeeded in bringing back suspect Chavan couple to India in May, 2016.

Nashik police had arrested them at Mumbai airport. In the meantime, the EOW had collected evidences and the chargesheet of 289 pages was filed in the special district and sessions court against 10 suspects.