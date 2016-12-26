Identify inner beauty: Chinmay Udgirkar

Nashik: One has to do both internal and external struggle for progress in the filed of acting. If one overcome inferiority complex and face difficulties with confidence, he/she gets success definitely. For this girl-students should identify inner beauty along with external beauty, stated actor Chinmay Udgirkar during annual prize distribution at SMRK, BKAK women’s college, run by Gokhale education society.

Udgirkar said that girl-students provide their special attention to external beauty for making career in the acting field, but inner beauty is needed to make career in any field. There is a need to provide attention to study and behaviour for this, he informed.

Girl-students asked various queries to Udgirkar. Secretary of the society Dr. M S Gosavi stated that sincere efforts have to be taken to get success in any field.

Principal of the College and divisional secretary of the society Dr. Dipti Deshpande in her introductory speech introduced the chief guests. While reviewing

While reviewing progress of the College, she explained importance of the planning and announced the names of the awardees for ideal teacher, ideal employee and ideal girl-student awards.