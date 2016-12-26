GGP Nashik shines at NCICT-2016

Nashik: National Conference on ICT Empowered Teaching, Learning and Evaluation was organized by the SSBN Degree College, Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) on 16th and 17th December, 2016.

Arif Shaikh, Swapnil Patil and Amol Pagare, lecturers of Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic Nashik, presented a research paper on the topic ‘Advantages of implementing learner oriented teaching methods for slow learners’.

The paper was also co-authored by a student, Tejas Aher from second year diploma in Civil Engineering of Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic, Nashik.

There were a total of 120 research papers selected for the conference. Of these only 50 were selected for the Oral presentation.

The conference was sponsored by UGC-NAAC, Bengaluru. There were a number of invited talks by eminent scholars in the field of education and science.

Prof. P S Duggal, Principal of Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic, Nashik congratulated the staff and their student for this achievement.

Permindur Singh, CEO of Guru Gobind Singh Foundation provided the moral support and encouragement for this endeavour.