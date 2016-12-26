‘Consumers should be aware about their rights’

Nashik It is necessary that consumers should get information about their rights and consumer act for protection of their rights, stated president of district consumer redressal forum Milind Sonawane.

He was speaking in a programme organised at tehsil office Nashik to mark ‘national consumer day’. District Supply Officer Sarita

District Supply Officer Sarita Narke, member of the consumer redressal forum Prerna Kalokhe, tehsildar Rajshree Ahirrao, president of district consumer vigilance committee Sudhir Katkar and foodgrain supply officer Sharmila Bhosale were also present.

Sonawane further stated that if consumer is efficient, progress of the country will take place at fast pace.

If there is no exploitation of the consumer, economy will get boost. Considering this, there is a need to protect consumer rights.

While purchasing any item or availing service, consumers should take information about them, he said.

Sonawane informed about how forum help consumers in getting the justice. District Supply Officer Sarita Narke said that consumer awareness is important for progressive society.

Winners of elocution, drawing, essay and debate competitions which were conducted on the occasion were awarded with prizes. Girl-students of BRD College spread a message regarding consumer awareness through presentation of the street drama.