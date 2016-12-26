FA witnesses ‘Chhota Kavi Sammelan’

NASHIK: The future budding, aspiring poets of the primary section of Fravashi Academy recited poems, based on various subjects in Hindi/Marathi.

They made the audience laugh with their funny poems and kindled the spirit of patriotism with poems based on the country. Other important messages included respect for parents, save the girl child, save the trees etc.

The judges were in dilemma as to whom to award the prizes as most participants were perfect in their recitation.

They mentioned in their speech that the level of confidence in the children was in par with college students. The winners and all the participants were appreciated by the management and the staff.