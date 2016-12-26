Require education based on the merit: Chavan

Panchavati: Though qualitative work going on in the world, work in the country is going on quantity.

Today country can become superpower financially on the basis of geographical resources. Progress of education society is going for this, but next step should be to merit. It is needed to spread merit-based education. Though country has capacity for this, it is a big challenge today, stated former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Karmaveer Kakasaheb Wagh education society had organised presentation of ‘Karmayogi’ and ‘Krishi Tapasvi’ awards. Former CM Chavan presided over this programme. Padmavibhushan

President of the education society Balasaheb Wagh, Rajaram Pangavhane, Sharad Aher and others were present on dais.

Matin Bhosale who devoted his life to bring children belonging to Phase Pardhi community into main stream of education, Navnath Kaspate who cultivated the farm of custard apples on dry land and developed various species through his revolutionary research to set up an example before the farmers by his work are among those who honoured today. The education society had done valuable work to find out these two personalities to honour them. Both these awardees overcame the adverse situation. Matin Bhosale had done valuable work to bring the children belonging to Phase Pardhi community into the

The education society had done valuable work to find out these two personalities to honour them. Both these awardees overcame the adverse situation. Matin Bhosale had done valuable work to bring the children belonging to Phase Pardhi community into the main stream of education. They had to face many difficulties while doing this. Others should do work like him. The work done by Bhosale is praiseworthy and others will get encouragement through his work. Navnath

Navnath Kaspate who was honoured with ‘Krishi Tapasvi’ award also done great job in agriculture sector. He had done extraordinary work. Actually, he should get compensation for his research work, he said.

Padmavibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar said, “The work done by both Matin Bhosale and Navnath Kaspate will inspire others. Today, we stated that India can become

It is expected that there is a need to create system which can reduce the divide between the rich and poor. Education is the only option for this and education does not mean the degree certificate only,” he added.

Former Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat stated that Kakasaheb education society has brought two good persons before the society by honouring them.

Matin Shankar Bhosale was honoured with ‘Karmayogi’ award, whereas Navnath Malhari Kaspate was honoured with ‘Krishi Tapasvi’ award. Changdev Holkar, Prof. K S Bandi and other office bearers of the education society were also present.

Prof. Keshav Nandurkar made the introductory lecture, whereas Sunetra Mahajan, Prajkta Vispute and Swati Pawar compered the programme.