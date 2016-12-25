Deshdoot’s Satpur Property Expo: Overwhelming response on penultimate day

SATPUR: The second edition of the ‘Satpur Property Expo’, organised by daily Deshdoot in Satpur Colony, saw a number of prospective property buyers converge on Jijamata High School ground here yesterday since evening on the penultimate day of the 3-day grand Expo.

Taking advantage of the weekend, hundreds of enthusiastic home seekers did not forget to grab the opportunity to visit the Expo which has around 24 stalls of real estate developers showcasing their projects being developed between the areas of Dhruvnagar and Chunchale village covering dense localities of Shivajinagar, Shramiknagar, Ashoknagar, Satpur colony, Jadhav Sankul and Jadhav township.

One of the key features of the Expo is the affordability factor for the middle class. Bringing into reality the concept of budget homes, residential flats and row houses have been made available from Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10.50 lakh onwards respectively. On the second day yesterday, two flats were booked which helped instil confidence among the other stall holders.

Corporator Prakash Londhe, BJP’s ex circle head Sanjay Raut, Ravindra Ugale, NIPM president J K Shinde, general secretary Sudhir Patil and vice president Prakash Bari were among the key personalities who visited the Expo, which concludes today, Sunday.