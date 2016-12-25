Note ban: Ex CM Chavan demands formation of JPC

NASHIK: Mounting a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation, former state chief minister Prithviraj Chavan yesterday said the step would not succeed in curbing black money. He demanded formation of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to inquire into the note ban decision. Chavan was interacting with the media persons at Congress Bhavan here yesterday.

“The decision to ban notes, taken under the pretext of patriotism and curbing black money, corruption and terrorism smells of corruption,” Chavan said questioning the very purpose of the decision saying, how the government, at the eleventh hour, made available material including new paper, colour-changing ink, thread etc required for printing new notes?

The ex-CM said that the decision has been taken eyeing upcoming UP and Punjab elections. He dared the govt to declare where all the black money has gone? He demanded immediate withdrawal of the new Rs 2000 currency notes and suggested introduction of Rs 200 notes. Chavan also termed yesterday’s ‘jalpujan’ at proposed grand Shivsmarak in Mumbai and laying of foundation stone of Pune Metro a “poll stunt”.