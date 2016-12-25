Aadhaar-enabled payment system to be rolled out shortly

NASHIK : In an attempt to give a big push to cashless transactions, the central government will shortly roll out the Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS), said officials.

The new AEPS service will replace other time consuming E-wallets like debit card, credit card to ensure cashless transactions in banks linked with your Aadhaar Card number.

Many a time incidences like theft, misplacement of debit/credit cards or hacking of PIN number occur resulting into financial loss of the card holder. The new Aadhaar-enabled system will provide an immunity to your cashless transaction with ease.

“Sometimes, wrongdoing occurs while doing cashless transactions through debit or credit cards. However, in the Aadhaar-enabled payment system, there is no scope for any malpractices as the transactions take place in the presence of the card holder himself with scanning of eyes and finger printing,” said Nitin Inchekar, branch manager, HDFC Bank, Thattenagar.

Interestingly, transactions done through any E-wallets or through debit or credit card are chargeable. However, in the case of AEPS service, the a/c holder is not charged for any transaction. In turn, the registered card holder is awarded with an incentive for a specified transaction.