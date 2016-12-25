‘Build your own identity through good work’

NASHIK ROAD: Today’s nature of work is very vast and comprehensive while implementing various Government-run schemes. “The concerned officials therefore must create their own identity through good work,” said Divisional Revenue Commissioner Eknath Davale while felicitating revenue officials for their excellent performance, at divisional commissionerate here to celebrate the Divisional Revenue Day.

On the occasion, nayab tehsildars, tehsildars and officials of the rank of dy collector each were honoured with a memento, a certificate and a bouquet for the their excellent service for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Stating that the role of team work is very crucial in the implementation of various govt-run schemes, Davale said that the work of an official is appreciated automatically provided he gives in time service and implements the Service Guarantee Act and key people-centric schemes like Jalyukt Shivar and Maharajasva Abhiyan.

Chief guests additional commissioner J T Patil, dy commissioners Dr Sanjay Kolte, Gavde, Mitragotri, Khilare and town planning dy director Kulkarni were present on the dais.

The awardees for year 2015-2016

Nayab Tehsildar: S G Pawar, P J Kulkarni, Vijay Bansode, P A Kasole and R V Surana.

Tehsildar: Baban Kakade, Nitin Patil, Mahesh Shelar, Meenakshi Rathod and Sharad Ghorpade.

Dy Collector: Mahesh Patil, Uday Kisve, Vitthal Sonawane, Nitin Gavande, Ganesh Misal, Vaman Kadam, Balasaheb Waghchaure, Rahul Patil, Sunil Gade, Manoj Ghode-Patil and Ravindra Thakare.

Nayab Tehsildar: Amit Pawar, Milind Wagh, R D Tadvi, Sunil Samdane and Suresh Bhalerao.

Tehsildar: Kailas Pawar, Datta Shejul, Kailas Deore, Pramod Bhamare and Sudhir Patil.