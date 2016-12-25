India’s diversity comes alive at Deolali

Deolali Camp : India’s rich cultural diversity, history and traditions came alive at a school festival here through a display of long heritage of seven states. With a view to encourage inherent qualities among the students and to acquaint them with the rich diversity of our country, a first-of-its-kind festival was organised at MVP’s Adarsh Shishu Vihar, Deolali Camp in which local citizens, teachers, students and their guardians wholeheartedly participated.

A cultural programme from the rich diversity of the states of West Bengal, Gujarat, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan was presented before the people besides showcasing its monumental and cultural identities.

The star attraction at the display was Ganeshotsav and Chaityabhoomi from Maharashtra, Garba dance and Ambamata temple (Gujarat), Kali temple and Howrah bridge (West Bengal), Golden temple and Bhangra dance (Punjab), Rajasthan’s Kathputli dance, X-mas and beaches from Goa; and Meenakshi temple from Tamil Nadu.

ZP official Vaishnav, center head Maya Shinde, local managing committee members Somnath Khatale and Prof Suhas Farande were present among the dignitaries.

School Headmistress Vinita Bhoir, Vaishali Jadhav, Surekha Gunjal, Manisha Satpute, Rupali Patil, Sharad Muthal, Sangeeta Satpute, Jayshree Kushare, Swati Deore, Praveen Kale, Manisha Patil, Rahul Halde, Dhanashree Pawar, Girish Kapadnis, Arti Ambhore and Kaveri Gaikar apart from guardians Ramesh Naidu, Ganesh Chavan, Dada Bagul, Satish Shinde and Sampat Rao took special efforts for the success of this unique programme.