NASHIK: The Nalanda Academy celebrated Christmas with great zeal. Tiny tots draped in gorgeous outfits resembled colourful world of kids. School campus was thrilled with party atmosphere. Significance was told to the tots.

Christmas Tree coloring and ‘X-Mas’ greeting card making competitions were arranged for the students. Students enjoyed the dance around X-Mas Tree. Santa Clause gave sweets to the children. Active participation of the tots enhanced the laid platform of kindr garten.