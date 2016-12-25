‘Blood red’ coloured water in pipeline angers residents

Old Nashik: The residents of old Nashik became angry after being supplied with ‘bloody water’ for half an hour in the morning due to the negligence of the civic body. Senior PI (Bhadrakali) Somnath Tambe immediately rushed to the spot to control the angry residents.

It has been alleged that there are some slaughter houses being run secretly in the area creating health hazard for the local residents. “For the last 15 days, areas of Bagwanpura, Bhoi galli, Veer Savarkar Chowk, Sayyed Ameen Shah Chowk and Kathada Masjid in old Nashik are getting supply of contaminated water,” according to the local residents.

“However, due to the negligence of the civic authorities despite lodging a complaint with the local corporator, no corrective action was taken on the supply of polluted water,” they said. “For the last 8 days, the local residents are being supplied with contaminated water. We are not getting enough water supply due to its low pressure and shorter duration of supply,” said local resident Maya Mahulikar.

Meanwhile, MLA Devyani Farande rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Concerned officials and employees of the water supply and drainage department of the NMC including municipal executive engineer Uday Dharmadhikari, Dr Sunil Bukane (health department), S R Khade (water supply) and Anil Bhalerao inspected the site to take further action.