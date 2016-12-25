Sula Vineyards leads earliest ever wine grape harvest in 2016

Nashik: Sula being a pioneer in sustainable practices continues to take revolutionary steps in wine production and fuel industry growth through its initiatives.

With the challenge to adapt well to climatic changes, Sula anticipated the effects and took action pruning the vines as early as in August this year – starting the pruning earlier than ever before. As an astonishing result, the harvest started as early as in the 13th of December.

Sharing insights on the early harvest, Ajoy Shaw, Chief Winemaker, Sula Vineyards said, “Sula has reacted proactively to climate change. This year we pruned the vines as early as mid-August which has resulted in early ripening of the grapes. This is our earliest harvest ever in 19 years with the grapes having crisp acidity and great flavours. Overall we expect this to be a wonderful vintage.”

“Over the years, we found that the quality of wine improved when harvested earlier in cold climatic conditions and we are happy with the results” said Dr. Neeraj Aggarwal, Sr. Vice President – Vineyard Operations.