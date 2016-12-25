Rasbihari International organises funfair ‘Bhartiyam-16’

Nashik : The ‘Bhartiyam-16’ funfair at Rasbihari International School was held recently. The event was graced by Seema Hiray, a director of Nashik Jilha Madhyavarti Bank. Students had not only put stalls of food, games, artifacts but also presented dances from those states. Hiray on the occasion appreciated the dance performers and the efforts put in by the students and acknowledged the school for providing such wonderful learning opportunity for the students.

Students from Topaz, Sapphire, Emerald and Ruby chose states Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Kerala respectively under the theme of fun-fair ‘Bhartiyam-16’.

Students had arranged the state-wise stalls varying in taste and look, culture, improvisations were done in presentation. It was a colorful evening where the students had to pull up their sleeves to put into action their crucial business acumen, communication skills, customer care and management skills through 25 stalls put up for food, games and accessories.

The evening was brought to life by the students from primary with their dance performances like Bhangra from Punjab, Garba and Hudo from Gujarat, Kalbeliya from Rajasthan.

The parents were full of excitement at seeing their wards doing all works, from cooking to running around like street vendors to sell out their articles. They told on the very personal note “We are proud of the institution to not only teach the syllabus but also to teach our children the real life skills for their better tomorrow.”

Parents, alumni, friends and family were a part of this mega celebration conducted in the school. School trustee Shri Kisanlalji Sarda and Shrimati Kirandevi Sarda were present for the event.

The event was compered by 7th std students Diya Gujarathi and Pari Dave also 10th std students Mast Tejas Suryavanshi and Yash Shelar. School COO Mr. K. D. Singh expressed vote of thanks.