Rasbihari Int’l School celebrates Christmas

Nashik : Rasbihari International School celebrated Christmas with its tiny tots from grade Play Group to Kinder Garden.

The students were very excited when they saw Santa Claus coming on cycle, instead of on sleigh pulled by Rudolph the red nosed Reindeer. Santa came with the Christmas bells ringing and young Rasbiharians singing to the tune of Merry Christmas. The Students were told the story of the birth of Jesus Christ and also about Saint Nicholas known as Santa Claus.

The youngest of the Rasbiharians were amazed to see Santa distributing chocolates to them and giving goodies. Thereafter they were served with sumptuous snacks which was enough to make their spirits soar higher and they again had hymns and dances. They ended by singing Happy New Year.