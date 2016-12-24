Fake notes of Rs 1.35-cr face value seized 11 including NCP office bearer held

NASHIK : In a major haul, Nashik city police and income tax department seized fake currency notes having face value of Rs 1.35 crore in scrapped denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 here on Thursday midnight in Hotel Jatra area on Mumbai-Agra highway. Police arrested eleven persons, including working president of NCP Chhabu

Preliminary investigations suggest that there was a plan to exchange these fake notes with new notes on commission basis.

Police have started to search for the spot where suspects printed these notes and to ascertain involvement of any international gang in this.

Police filed a case against suspects Sandeep Sampatrao Saste (resident of Jhambre estate, Mukundnagar, Pune), Chhabu Dagdu Nagre (resident of plot no. 18, Khutvadnagar), Ramrao Tukaram Patil (resident of Shantai bungalow, opp. Hotel Riviera, Mahatma Nagar), Ramesh Ganpat Pangarkar (resident of Pangri, tal. Sinnar), Ishwar Mohanbhai Parmar (resident of Unique Chorum building, Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai), Rakesh Saroj Karkhur (resident of Mahatma Phule Nagar, Chavan Tower, Thane), Nilesh Satish Layse (resident of house no. 6, Raut Chawl, Morwa village, Bhayander), Santosh Bhiva Gaikwad (resident of Narayani, plot no. 7, Wadhane Colony, Mhasrul), Gautam Chandrakant Jadhav (Hitech Socy, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai), Prabhakar Keval Ghate (resident of flat no. 9, Balaji Park, Savarkar Nagar, Gangapur Road) and Praveen Sanjayrao Mandhare (resident of builiding no. 15, Sangharsh Coop Socy, Andheri east), informed Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal in a media briefing to mediapersons. DCP Laxmikant Patil, ACP Raju Bhujbal and senior police inspector Sanjay Sanap were also present.

Acting on a tip-off, DCP Laxmikant Patil, senior police inspector of Adgaon police station Sanjay Sanap, police inspector Rohkale and other personnel laid a trap in Hotel Jatra area on Thursday midnight. They intercepted a Skoda car (MH 15 CM 7002), Ford Figo (MH 04 EF 9701) and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (MH 15 FH 2111), which were coming to Nashik from Dhule and found 11 suspects, including Chhabu Nagre and Ramrao Patil in them.

Police found fake currencies worth Rs. 1.35 crore in old denominations of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 in these cars during their inspection. They also seized cash amount of Rs. 1.80 lakh from the suspects and these three cars.

During interrogation of the suspects, it came to light that the suspects had planned to exchange these fake notes with new notes by offering the commission for this.

Meanwhile, district in-charge of NCP Jitendra Awhad stated that there is no relation of the party with Chhabu Nagre and he was not holding any post in the party. So, it is better not to talk anymore on the subject, he added.