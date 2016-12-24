Deshdoot’s Satpur Property Expo begins on a grand note

Satpur: Nashikites have a big opportunity to buy their own house through ‘Satpur Property Expo’. Daily Deshdoot, by organising property expo’s divisionwise, has provided opportunity to citizens to pick their homes of choice, stated Credai Nashik president Sunil Kotwal.

He urged citizens to take benefit of this opportunity. The second edition of the ‘Satpur Property Expo’, organised by daily Deshdoot at Jijamata high school ground in Satpur Colony was inaugurated yesterday in a grand way.

Credai Nashik president Sunil Kotwal, secretary Umesh Wankhede, joint secretary Uday Ghuge, corporator Shashikant Jadhav, Usha Shelke, former corporator Nandu Jadhav, Madhukar Jadhav, Khandesh Maratha Sangh president Shankar Patil, Satpur builder association general secretary Pritesh Chopada, Yogesh Mundada, Kiran Baddar, Rajesh Dhoot, Sudhakar Mahajan, Kishore Nikam, Khairnar, Vasant Thakre, Gokul Nagre, Nilesh Jadhav and stall holders were present on the occasion.

Director-editor of daily Deshdoot Vishwas Deokar welcomed the guests, whereas executive editor Milind Sajgure proposed the vote of thanks. Corporator Shashikant Jadhav said that organisation of expo’s of small housing projects is good to fulfill the dreams of people of owning homes.

Meanwhile, as many as 400-500 people visited the expo site on the first day itself. Resident Dy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar and NMC standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh visited the expo late and held interactions with stall holders. This property expo will help people in owning homes as homes are available here at reasonable rates, stated Khedkar.