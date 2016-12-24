‘Chaiwala’ on MG Road goes cashless

Nashik: Good news for those who want to drink tea through cashless facility! A tea vendor on Mahatma Gandhi Road has made this facility available at his tea stall through a mobile wallet.

Tukaram Mhaske who owns a tea stall at a corner near Pradhan Park has made the cashless facility available at his stall for the consumers. They can pay their bills through the mobile wallet. He’s stuck a QR Code on his tea stall.

After scanning this code from their smartphones, consumers can transfer money into Mhaske’s bank account. He is using the mobile wallet of IDBI bank and consumers having UPI facility can also transfer money into the bank account of Mhaske.

“I made this facility available eight days back. Rs. 122 has been transferred into my bank account so far through this medium,” informed Mhaske.

He is doing his business since last many years. Businessmen and shopkeepers in Sarda Sankul, Pradhan Park and Stadium Complex are his consumers.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier was a tea vendor, had demonetised Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes to curb black money.

I am doing cashless transactions to give support to his decision as a tea vendor,” he informed further and mentioned specially that he is using mobile wallet of nationalised bank, instead of any private company to serve the country.