LPG connections under PMUY distributed in Nagpur

NAGPUR: Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was started here yesterday by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the gracious presence of MoS (I/C) Petroleum & Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

The function was presided by Minister of Road Transport, Highways & Shipping – Nitin Gadkari. The function was also attended by various other dignitaries & prominent personalities.

This marks one more step in the direction of providing LPG connections during the three financial years commencing 2016-17 to 5 crore families who are Below Poverty Line (BPL). 20 women from ‘Below Poverty Line’ (BPL) families were handed over LPG connections during the function by Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries on the dais.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1st May 2016 at Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, is a scheme that aims to provide LPG connections to 5 Crore BPL households by 2019 and is a part of a larger program of adding 10 Crore new LPG connections by 2019 to achieve full coverage of connections in Indian households.

This is the first time in the history of the country that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is implementing a welfare scheme benefitting crores of women belonging to the BPL households.

The identification of BPL families is being done based on Social Economic Caste Census (SECC) – 2011 data. Providing LPG connections to BPL households will ensure universal coverage of cooking gas in the country.

Almost 1.45 crore connections have been released in the country since the launch of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in May 2016.

Finance Minister has budgeted Rs. 2,000 Cr to provide assistance to 1.5 crore LPG connections for BPL households during the financial year 2016-17.

During the next two financial years, i.e. 2017-18 and 2018-19, the Government of India would make budgetary provision of Rs. 6000 Cr for 3.5 Cr new connections to BPL households under PMUY.

PMUY scheme provides assistance of Rs. 1600/- to the woman beneficiary, comprising security deposit of 14.2 Kg cylinder and domestic pressure regulator; Suraksha hose; Domestic gas consumer card and installation charges. Subsequent to the launch of the scheme on 1st May, 2016, several regional launches took place in 15 states to expedite enrolment of more and more of beneficiaries in the scheme and starting of PMUY yesterday at Nagpur is for taking forward the programme further.