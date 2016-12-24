Green signal for axing of 236 trees

Nashik: Following the High Court order regarding axing of 236 trees on the stretch between Dwarka to Sinnar Phata on Nashik-Pune highway, NMC tree authority committee gave conditional permission to it during its meeting.

This decision by Nashik Municipal Corporation will be tabled to the court through affidavit and court will give its final decision on it thereafter.

The meeting of the committee was held under Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna. Committee members Kunal Wagh, Parashram Waghere, new non-governmental members Manoj Ghodke, Sandip Bhavar, Yogesh Nisal, Pundlik Gite, Additional Municipal Commissioner Anil Chavan, and garden department chief Mahesh Tiwari were present for the meeting. Four newly appointed members were felicitated by the Municipal Commssioner.

Thereafter, discussions over giving permission for axing of 266 trees on the stretch between Sinnar Phata to Dwarka for four-laning of the road took place.

National Highway Department and National Highways Authority of India have undertaken four-laning of the stretch from Sinnar Phata to Dwarka.

An application was tabled in the High court for permission to axe trees which are on the road. While giving his conditional permission to axe these trees, the HC had ordered that the NMC tree authority committee should inspect the trees and give permission thereafter and NHAI should table report about this and affidavit about terms and conditions in the court. Accordingly, the NMC tree authority committee had inspected these trees.

The discussions over terms and conditions laid down by the HC took place in the meeting. 10 saplings having height of 10-feet should be planted in the place of single tree.

Take care of them for three years. These saplings should be planted in 1-km radius of the highway and replant the trees.

The affidavit about this should be tabled to the HC, ordered the HC. As NMC members had inspected these trees as per these rules and conditions, the subject was approved. The decision by the committee and affidavit by the NHAI will be tabled to the HC. The final decision will be taken thereafter.

Discussions were also held to give permission for axing of four trees in Air Force Station area in Borgad. As it was decided that members should go there and inspect the spot, final decision on the subject is delayed.