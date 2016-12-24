8 more handsets seized from central prison, 3 officers suspended

Nashik: Eight more mobile phones have been recovered from barracks in the Nashik Central jail, days after some prisoners were shifted out following recovery of such gadgets, prison authorities said on Friday.

Three jail officers have been suspended yesterday in this connection by Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Rajendra Dhamane, they said.

With this, total 16 phones have been recovered from the prisoners’ barracks inside the jail in two weeks.

During a search operation on Thursday, eight mobile phones were found hidden at various places, including a washroom. However, the phones did not have the SIM cards, an official from Nashik Central Jail said.

The jail authorities suspect that the prisoners used to talk on the phones. During the search carried out by senior jail officer Pramod Wagh and other staff, three mobile handsets were found hidden inside a wall, while the other phones were recovered from a toilet and lofts in the barracks, officials said.

Based on a complaint by a jail officer, the Nashik Road police registered offences under relevant sections late in the night on Thursday.

Earlier, as many as 11 prisoners serving life sentence in the Nashik Central Jail were shifted to prisons in Pune and Navi Mumbai after mobile phones were found in some of their barracks.

Following suspicion, a through search was carried out last week during which eight mobile phones were found in different barracks of the jail, an official had earlier said.