St Francis high school celebrates Christmas day

Nashik: St. Francis High School, Rane Nagar celebrated Christmas with joy and merry yesterday amidst melodious carol songs, the dazzling Christmas trees, swinging of holy rings, stars and Santa Claus.

To grace the joyous occasion pastor Edgar Nevis of Jesus Christ Mahima Mandal Church), parent Sophia Joseph and vice chairperson of secondary section Smita Rajguru were present.

The programme started with Lord’s prayer followed by holy Bible reading. Melodious prayer songs were sung by the fairy choir group and the action group.

The guests were welcomed by presenting the flower sapling, welcome card followed by welcome speech and melodious welcome song. Ten students from the orphanage were invited to join the celebration.

Tiny tots of primary students presented the beautiful birthday song. Tableau depicting the birth of Jesus was set up. Beautiful girls were dressed as fairy marched their steps on melodious music.

The winners of various competitions conducted through the week were felicitated .The guests addressed the students and the pastor prayed for the students. The message sent by the chairman was read by the head master Sanjay Patil.

The programme ended with vote of thanks, followed by closing chorus, school anthem and national anthem. Christmas goodies were also distributed to the students.