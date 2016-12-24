17.5 mn notes of Rs 500 printed in single day

Nashik Road : The Currency Note Press here printed 17.5 million notes of Rs. 500 in a single day and dispatched them to Belapur.

This is a record of sorts, informed general secretary of Press Mazdoor Sangh Jagdish Godse and working president Dnyaneshwar Jundre to mediapersons.

Following scrapping of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes, CNP workers have printed 300 million notes so far. This work is going on war-footing for next three months.

Total 20 million notes were dispatched to Belapur by railway. 17.5 million notes are of Rs. 500 and 2.5 million notes of Rs. 100 in them. 19 million notes were dispatched to Belpur again on Wednesday (Dec. 21).