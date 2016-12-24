NMC makes micro planning for removal of scrap market

Nashik: The administration of Nashik Municipal Corporation has completed preparations for removal of the illegal scrap market on Satpur-Ambad link road. Video shooting of the action will be done.

Responsibility has been given to seven squads for this. Micro planning about this has also been made.

The scrap market which is in discussions since last many years, will be removed now. The process will be completed in first week of January. The NMC administration has sought police protection for this.

One-and-half years have passed since the High Court order regarding removal of the scrap market. As scrap dealers were collecting scrap material despite the High Court order, it will take many days for the NMC to remove the market. It has made planning for this.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde and Deputy Municipal Commissioner (anti-encroachment) Rohidas Bahiram had conducted the meeting and made planning about this.

As many as seven squads have been formed for this. Every squad has three JCBs, two poklanes, three dumpers, two gas cutters, water tanker, anti-encroachment and constructions departments’ employees, security guards, two house property tax department employees, one plumber and a wireman.

Executive engineers of underground sewage scheme construction department have been appointed as chiefs of these squads.

Divisional officers will work as assistant chiefs. Work responsibilities have also been handed over to deputy engineer (construction), electricity, legal department head, health officer, fire brigade officer, safety officer, superintendent, assistant superintendent and depot manager.

Deputy engineers in town planning department will show illegal construction as per map and action will be taken then. In this way, the NMC has made the micro planning about the action.